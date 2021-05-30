Champions League: Chelsea wins!

EPA

Chelsea have been crowned winners of the Champions League.

They beat Manchester City in the final, winning one nil after Kai Havertz scored the game's only goal during the first half.

It's the first time Chelsea has won in 10 years and the second time they've won the competition.

The match was played in Portugal, with 16,000 fans watching - many had travelled over from the UK.

Getty Images This is Chelsea's second Champions League win after taking the title in 2012

At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us. Mason Mount , Midfielder

Midfielder Mason Mount, who provided the assist for the goal, told BT Sport: "I can't put it into words. It's impossible. I've played in two [previous] finals for Chelsea and we lost them both. It's all I've dreamt of, winning a trophy with Chelsea."

This was Manchester City's first ever Champions League final and comes just a few weeks after they won the Premier League.

The final was originally meant to take place in Istanbul, but Turkey was placed on the red list meaning people can only go there for essential travel.

Portugal is a green list country, so the game took place in the city of Porto.