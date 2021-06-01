Air pollution: Do you think adults are doing enough to tackle it?

Getty Images Wind turbines like the one in this picture create energy from the wind, like electricity in a clean and less polluting way

More than four in 10 children in the UK don't think adults are doing enough right now to tackle air pollution, according to a new survey.

Four thousand children and young people aged between six and 15 from across the UK, China, India, and the US took part in the YouGov poll.

The research found that only around a quarter (24%) of children surveyed in the UK thought the opposite - that adults are doing enough to protect the air they breathe.

Compared to the results from the other three countries involved, this was the lowest. Around three quarters (71%) of children in India, half in the US and just over half in China think adults are doing enough.

Nearly half of children in the UK told the survey they're aware of the impact that air pollution could have on their health.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What is air pollution?

Getty Images

In the UK, more than 10% of those who took part in the research said they had never been taught about air pollution.

When asked who they think should be responsible for making sure children in the UK have clean air, almost three-quarters (73%) said the government. Around a third (27%) said schools, while almost half said local leaders and around four in 10 (43%) said business owners.

According to the survey, children across the world in India, China, and the US all feel they have the right to clean air.

Currently, clean air isn't one of the specific Rights of the Child set out by the United Nations (UN) and there are campaigns to try and change that.

The research found that combined, 94% of children across the world feel it should be a written right to breathe clean air.

The charity, Global Action Plan, and the company, Blueair, have launched the "Freedom to breathe" campaign, which is all about encouraging young people across the world to call on the UN to make clean air a fundamental right of childhood.

There's also a push to have more education about clean air in schools.

Want to know more about pollution or to test your knowledge? Try our quiz!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this quiz, try here instead.