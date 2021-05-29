Olivia Rodrigo is the youngest solo artist to become double chart topper

PA Media This is Olivia with her two awards for topping the charts this week!

Olivia Rodrigo has not only topped both the UK album and singles charts, but she's also made history.

The singer is the youngest solo artist ever to top both at the same time.

At just 18 her first album Sour, set a streaming record of 45.7 million track streams.

Her single, Good 4 U also hit it big with 117,000 chart sales across seven days.

That's not where this week's success ends for her either!

Olivia also has two other singles in the top 10, Déjà Vu at number four and Traitor at eight.

Earlier this year her song, Drivers Licence broke Spotify's first day streaming records.

Olivia is also the first artist in six years to top both charts on the release of their first album. Sam Smith's In The Lonely Hour and single Lay Me Down were the last to do so in 2015.

PA Media Olivia also went to this year's Brit Awards

The highest entry in the charts right now is Butter by BTS at number three.

Olivia's Sour comes into the album charts with three other new albums including, Pink's All I know So Far at number four.

Rag 'n' Bone Man is at number five with Life By Misadventure, which was down two places from last week.