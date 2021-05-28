Boris Johnson: PM cleared of misconduct over Downing Street flat refurbishment

EPA Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds is believed to have oversaw the flat refurbishment

Boris Johnson did not break the ministerial code over the funding of his Downing Street flat refurbishment, a report says.

The ministerial code is the set of rules government ministers - including the prime minister - have to follow.

But, the person who carried out the investigation - Lord Geidt, who is the prime minister's adviser on standards - found he had "unwisely" allowed work to go ahead without "more rigorous regard" to how it would be paid for.

The report found that a person who donated money to Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, had paid for some of the costs.

But, importantly, Mr Johnson was unaware of this, according to the report.

This means that there was no conflict of interest over the refurbishment, which happened last year.

The government said official advice had been followed "throughout".

The prime minister receives an annual public grant of £30,000 to spend on his living quarters.

But it is believed that the final bill for the Downing Street flat refurbishment came to around £90,000.

The prime minister has faced questions over how it was paid for, replying that he had funded the full costs.

But he has not previously said whether this meant paying the bills up-front or repaying money loaned to him or the government for the project.

Getty Images The prime minister works at 10 Downing Street, but lives in a flat above (number 11) with his fiancée Carrie Symonds

The report says Mr Johnson, "unwisely...allowed the refurbishment of the apartment... to proceed without more rigorous regard for how this would be funded."

If a politician or party accepts money from a donor - either as a gift or as a loan - they are expected to make that information public.

Responding to the report, a Downing Street spokesperson said it showed the prime minister had "acted in accordance with the ministerial code at all times".