Environment: Could airships help make travelling greener?

Hybrid Air Vehicles Could the airship be the future of short haul journeys?

Lots of us enjoy going away on holiday and travelling to another country is a popular choice for many.

Planes are a great way for holiday makers to travel between different parts of the world, but aircrafts are known to produce greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide (CO2) from burning fuel - and this contributes to global warming.

More and more people are becoming increasingly aware of how activities like flying, affect their carbon footprint and impact the planet.

Did you know? A carbon footprint describes the total amount of CO2 released into the atmosphere from activities carried out by a person, a group or community, or an organisation.

One company has come up with a clever and more environmentally friendly way for people to get around which could become more mainstream in the future.

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) has developed an airship, called the Airlander 10, which it hopes will be able to transport people on short journeys between different cities by 2025.

Hybrid Air Vehicles The company has come up with an image of what they think the airships could look like

The routes for the airship include Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca which HAV says will take around four and a half hours, roughly the same time as aeroplane travel once getting to and from the airport is taken into account.

However, the big difference is that the trip will lead to a much smaller carbon footprint compared to a normal plane journey.

Other routes the company hope to offer include Liverpool to Belfast, Oslo to Stockholm and Seattle to Vancouver.

"This isn't a luxury product it's a practical solution to challenges posed by the climate crisis," HAV's chief executive Tom Grundy told the Guardian.

He said that 47% of regional aeroplane flights connect cities that are less than 230 miles apart, but this ends up producing a huge amount of carbon dioxide in the process.

"We've got aircraft designed to travel very long distances going very short distances, when there is actually a better solution," Grundy said.

"How much longer will we expect to have the luxury of travelling these short distances with such a big carbon footprint?"

Hybrid Air Vehicles Airship travellers could journey in style!

Grundy also believes the reduced emissions produced by the Airlander 10 could be cut even further in the future when the airships are expected to be all-electric powered.

"It's an early and quick win for the climate," he said.

So, how quickly could airship travel become a reality? HAV says it's currently in discussions with a number of airlines to operate lots of different routes and the company also says it aims to produce about 12 airships a year from 2025.

