Billion of insects called cicadas have been emerging in parts of America after a whopping 17 years of hibernating.

It means there are A LOT of them about.

One photographer has found a creative way to make them less scary for kids who aren't keen on the creepy crawlies.

Oxana's taken pics of them doing everything from hanging out the washing, to performing as part of a band and even doing some weightlifting.

Don't believe us? Check this out.

Pictures courtesy of Oxana Ware Photography.