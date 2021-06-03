Britain’s youngest blacksmiths send sparks flying

Ollie and Harvey are the 7th generation of their family to be blacksmiths.

They started taking up the trade last year during lockdown and learned from their granddad who worked as a blacksmith for many years.

Using scrap metal and donated horseshoes, the metalworking duo have been making different sculptures, like metal daffodils!

They even sell their work through social media and also at a local garden centre - and their granddad is proud they’re keeping the family trade going.

Check out the video.