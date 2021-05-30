New Sonic game: Should video games keep using old characters?

Sega The trailer showed glimpses of Sonic running through a forest

One of gaming's most iconic characters is coming back for the next generation of consoles.

Sonic the Hedgehog will return in a brand new game coming out next year.

Sega released a teaser trailer on Thursday that showed just a glimpse of the super-fast blue hedgehog running through a forest. Leaving a trail of digital effects and a weird path behind him, the numbers "2022" then appeared on screen.

The game will be release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In an official announcement, Sega seemingly revealed that 'Sonic Rangers' is the name of the new game, however the company later said that information was "outdated".

Paramount Pictures The popular gaming character has recently starred in his own film

It's just one of several Sonic games that will be released soon. A remake of the popular Sonic Colours - called Sonic Colours: Ultimate - will be coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in September.

Sega says the new version will feature "stunning visuals, additional features, a new mode, and improved game play enhancements."

The original Sonic games - which have been re-released several times since the first game came out 30 years ago - will also be available to buy as a new title called Sonic Origins.

Sega The first Sonic game came out in 1991, 30 years ago

The first Sonic game, released in 1991 for the Sega Genesis, was developed after Sega wanted a character to compete with Nintendo's mascot, Mario. Sonic's success helped Sega become one of the leading video game companies during the 1990s.

That success has generally continued, with the famous blue hedgehog recently appearing in his own 2020 movie, 'Sonic the Hedgehog' with a sequel planned for release next year. There's also a new animated Netflix series, Sonic Prime, coming soon too.

However newer Sonic games, such as Sonic Forces have been criticised by reviewers and gamers unhappy that the gameplay was 'boring', 'forgettable' and didn't have a good storyline.

Are you excited for new Sonic games, or would you prefer a new character for the new generation of consoles?