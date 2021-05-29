National Biscuit Day: How often do you eat biscuits?

Getty Images

Biscuits are a VERY popular snack enjoyed by lots of people all around the UK.

They're deliciously sweet, they go perfectly with a cup of tea, milk or hot chocolate and there are lots of different types of biscuit to suit all types of taste buds - what's not to love about a biscuit snack!

A recent YouGov survey asked more than 4,000 adults how often they munch on biscuits in a week and the results may be quite surprising to you!

Around a quarter of those asked (28%) said they ate biscuits less than once a week, but this was closely followed by the next biggest group (27%) who said they turned to their biscuit stash a few times a week.

5% of those surveyed were super biscuit fans who admitted to eating the treats more than once a day!

SURVEY RESULTS: How often during the week do you usually eat biscuits? More than once a day -5%

Around once a day -15%

A few times a week -27%

Around once a week - 14%

Less often than once a week -28%

Never - 9%

Don't know -3%

So, we now know how adults feel about biscuits, but we want to know what you think about them? Are they your top treat, or does another tasty snack have your heart? And if you are a biscuit lover, which is your favourite? Play our quiz and let us know in the comments below!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see the interactive activity above, click here.