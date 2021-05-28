Champions League Final: Man City v Chelsea - who will win?

Getty Images

The 2021 UEFA Champions League final takes place on Saturday, when Manchester City will face fellow Premier League side Chelsea in the European Cup final.

City are in the final for the first time, while Chelsea will be playing their third and are hoping for a repeat of their win in 2012.

Chelsea Women's also made it to their first ever Champions League final earlier this month, but sadly lost out to Barcelona.

This weekend's men's final was due to be staged at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Turkey but due to coronavirus restrictions it has been moved to the Portuguese city of Porto.

Whether you're already an expert or need a bit of a refresh, here are some things to know ahead of the game...

1. This is a massive game for Man City and manager Pep Guardiola

While the City team have won plenty of other titles they've never managed to get their hands on this one, and now they are hoping it will be the greatest night in the club's history.

Meanwhile manager Pep Guardiola has been at several Champions League finals before, steering Barcelona to victories in 2009 and 2011.

He has invested a lot of time and money in the years since then trying to turn City into a team that can take the biggest club title of all.

Will this be the night that both their dreams come true?

If City beat Chelsea, they will become the sixth different English club to be crowned champions of Europe after Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

2. It could be Sergio Aguero's last appearance for City

Forward Sergio Aguero, who has scored 260 goals in 389 games for the club, will leave when his contract expires this summer.

Aguero marked his last appearance at City's Etihad Stadium with two goals, helping his team secure the Premier League title.

If he plays in the final, it will be the Argentine's farewell appearance for the club after 10 years.

3. This is the second year Portugal has hosted the final

Lisbon was the location for the delayed final stages of last season's competition.

But the reason Portugal was chosen this time around was simply down to coronavirus travel restrictions.

The country is on England's green list for travel, so players and fans can attend without having to quarantine on their return home, while Turkey, who were originally due to host, is on the red list.

There had been hopes of moving the game to the UK, but these were unsuccessful after the government refused to allow 2,000 VIPs, staff and media to travel without following quarantine rules.

4. It's the second all-English final in three years.

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid, two years ago.

Before that the last all-English final was in 2008, when Chelsea lost to Manchester United.

5. Both teams are guaranteed a spot in next season's Champions League

Regardless of who wins, they'll both be back next year after City finished 1st and Chelsea 4th in the Premier League.

It's not much consolation, but at least if one team doesn't quite make it this time they'll definitely have another shot in the not too distant future!

Who do you think will win? Take part in our vote and let us know in the comments!