What are the most iconic kids’ TV and film catchphrases?

Last updated at 05:30
Famous phrases from Frozen and the Toy Story films have ranked top in a list of children's most iconic TV and film quotes.

One thousands parents of two to seven year olds were asked to choose which catchphrases they thought were the best.

"Let it go" sung by Elsa in Frozen topped the list, meanwhile Scooby-Doo's "Scooby-dooby-doo" catchphrase came second.

Buzz Lightyear's "To infinity and beyond" from the Toy Story movies flew in at third place and Peppa Pig had three catchphrases in the top 20 - including the iconic, "pig snort".

Now that the parents have had their say, what do you think is the most iconic TV or film catchphrase? You can choose one below, or let us know in the comments.

