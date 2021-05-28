What are the most iconic kids’ TV and film catchphrases?

Disney, Hanna-Barbera, Contender Entertainment

Famous phrases from Frozen and the Toy Story films have ranked top in a list of children's most iconic TV and film quotes.

One thousands parents of two to seven year olds were asked to choose which catchphrases they thought were the best.

"Let it go" sung by Elsa in Frozen topped the list, meanwhile Scooby-Doo's "Scooby-dooby-doo" catchphrase came second.

Buzz Lightyear's "To infinity and beyond" from the Toy Story movies flew in at third place and Peppa Pig had three catchphrases in the top 20 - including the iconic, "pig snort".

