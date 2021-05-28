Brood X cicadas: Billions have emerged across America
Take a look at the spectacular cicadas that have emerged from hibernation after 17 years!
It's creepy crawly time! Meet the Brood X cicada. Billions of them have been emerging this week across parts of America after... wait for it...17 years of hibernating underground!!
Reuters
The spectacular creatures then shed their old skins, or husks. If you look carefully at this tree in the American capital of Washington D.C. you'll spot cicada husks stuck to it.
Reuters
But if you want to get close here's a cicada right in the middle of emerging from its old skin - woah!
Reuters
This cicada is drying its wings on a flower after it's fully emerged. Its mission now is to mate so the next generation of cicadas can be born.
Reuters
Humans can eat cicadas and the insects are a good source of protein. This chef is collecting them to cook and teach people about their benefits. But don't try this yourself - he's a professional and knows what can be eaten and how!
Getty Images
In fact here are loads of them ready to be served up!
EPA
Here's a cicada hanging out in Maryland - one of the states in America where these insects can be found at the moment. But be glad that you're looking at them online as they make a huge noise - scientists have measured it and think it's a similar level to a motorcycle!
Getty Images
Scientists are also enjoying the insects coming out of hibernation and are studying them to find out more about the soil they live in and also how climate change may be allowing them to grow quicker.