Ariana Grande has released her wedding pictures!

Instagram/@arianagrande The singer tied the knot at her home in California on 15 May

Ariana Grande has released pictures from her wedding!

The popstar married Dalton Gomez earlier this month in a "tiny and intimate" wedding which was attended by less than 20 people.

She shared the images with her fans on social media simply captioned with the date of their marriage.

Take a look at some of the pictures below!

Instagram/@arianagrande

Instagram/@arianagrande

Ariana first announced she was engaged in December last year to 25-year-old real estate agent, Dalton.

The couple were initially linked in February 2020 after being spotted out and about together in Los Angeles. They reportedly met after Gomez helped Grande during her search for a new house!

Instagram/@arianagrande

Instagram/@arianagrande

Instagram/@arianagrande

