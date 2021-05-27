Team GB: Steph Houghton, Sophie Ingle and Caroline Weir selected for football squad

Getty Images Steph Houghton (England), Caroline Weir (Scotland) and Sophie Ingle (Wales) have been selected

England captain Steph Houghton and Wales skipper Sophie Ingle have been named in Team GB's women's football squad for this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Scotland pair Caroline Weir and Kim Little are the only other non-English players in the 18-strong squad.

Ingle could now become the first Welsh woman to play in an Olympics football competition.

There are no Northern Irish players in new coach Hege Riise's squad.

Getty Images Fran Kirby had a great season for Chelsea

Chelsea's Women's Super League player of the year Fran Kirby is included and veteran midfielder Jill Scott is one of 11 Manchester City players called up.

Arsenal pair Beth Mead and Jordan Nobbs, Chelsea's Beth England and City's Alex Greenwood are among the high-profile players to miss out, while City striker Chloe Kelly has been ruled out with a knee injury.

The 2020 Best Fifa Women's player award winner Lucy Bronze is selected for her first Olympics.

There is no greater sporting occasion in the world and I am honoured to lead this hugely talented team into the Games. Hege Riise , Team GB head coach

Getty Images BBC Sport presenter Alex Scott played for Team GB at the 2012 Olympics

Great Britain got as far as the quarter-finals in their last Olympics appearance at London 2012.

They'll be hoping to pick up a gold medal this time and start their Tokyo campaign against Chile on Wednesday, 21 July.

They then face further Group E games against hosts Japan and 2016 bronze medallists Canada.

"I know first-hand as a former player just how proud my players will feel today at having been selected to represent Great Britain," said Riise.

"We will go there aiming to win and we will give everything we have to achieve success. I hope Great Britain's inclusion once more in the Olympic Football Tournament can inspire the next generation of young girls to play the sport we love."

Getty Images Can Hege Riise lead Team GB to Olympic gold?

Goalkeeper Karen Bardsley is the biggest surprise inclusion, having played just two games last season, both while out on loan at USA side OL Reign.

City team-mate Ellie Roebuck is the other selected keeper meaning Everton's Sandy MacIver is among the reserves.

Bardsley is one of five players in the squad to feature at London 2012, along with Houghton, Scott, Little and City striker Ellen White.

Riise, 51, won Olympic gold as a player with Norway in 2000 and was also assistant coach to the USA team that won gold at London 2012.

She is in temporary charge of England until Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman takes over in September. Phil Neville was originally supposed to manage Team GB, but he decided to leave to take charge of David Beckham's new team Inter Miami in the US.

Riise has overseen two defeats and one win in three friendly matches for the Lionesses so far.