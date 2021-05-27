Manchester United lose Europa League final after epic penalty shootout
Goalkeeper David de Gea missed at the end of a marathon penalty shootout as Villarreal dashed Manchester United's hopes of Europa League glory in Gdansk.
The Europa League final took place in the Gdansk Stadium, Poland. Around 9,500 fans were allowed in to watch the match - 2,000 of which were Man United fans.
BSR Agency
Villareal scored first when striker Gerard Moreno stabbed home from a cross in the 29th minute. The Spain player is enjoying his best season ever, having scored 30 goals in all competitions - he'll be hoping to continue that form as he's been included in the Spain squad for the Euros next month.
Getty Images
Edison Cavani equalized for United in the second half, pouncing in the penalty area. Cavani was one of United's better players on the night and he has now scored 16 goals in his last 11 starts in the Europa League.
Getty Images
The match went into extra-time but finished 1-1... meaning the players faced a penalty shootout! All 20 outfield players stepped up and scored their penalties - that's the longest shootout in a final of any Uefa competition. It came down to the two goalkeepers taking their penalties and in an increasingly tense stadium, Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli blasted home his effort, leaving David de Gea as the final penalty taker...
Getty Images
Sadly for United fans, de Gea's effort was saved, meaning Villareal won the shootout 11-10! Manchester United have lost six of their last seven penalty shootouts in all competitions, only winning against Rochdale in the League Cup in September 2019 in that time.
Getty Images
De Gea was consoled by his teammates after his miss - the goalkeeper has now failed to save any of the last 21 penalties he has faced.
Getty Images
The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League but have now not won a trophy since 2017, and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said afterwards that the trophyless season was not a success: "We pushed in the league, maybe got closer to the top than we thought and we got to a final. But you need to win the finals to make it a good season."
Getty Images
It was the first major trophy win in Villareal's history! The club is nicknamed 'Yellow Submarine' because of their bright yellow home kit.