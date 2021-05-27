Seven natural wonders of UK: Can you name them?

Getty Images

What do you think are the most beautiful nature spots in the UK?

Well, experts at The Royal Geographical Society have published a list of Britain's top seven natural wonders.

These beauty spots are natural landmarks and hidden gems all across the UK, so if you're a nature lover and looking to explore new areas why not take a look at the list.

Mary-Ann Ochota, TV Presenter and fellow of The Royal Geographical Society said: "This list will have a couple of sites that might be familiar, but there's also likely to be some hidden gems that you might never have heard of."

These seven locations are really extraordinary - I think most of us would be amazed to learn that they're right here in our own country. Mary-Ann Ochota , TV Presenter and fellow of The Royal Geographical Society

Mary-Ann tweeted: "90% of us haven't even heard of all seven, so there should be plenty of inspiration to do some exploring this summer."

Well can you guess the wonders? Maybe you live near them or would love to visit one. Click on our quiz below to find out what spectacular sites made the list.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Do you agree with the list? Is there any wonder you think is missing? Let us know in the comments below.