play
Watch Newsround

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?

It has been a year since George Floyd was killed in police custody in the US, an event which sparked protests around the world including in the UK.

He was an unarmed black man who died after being held down by a police officer.

George Floyd's death led to lots of debate about racism and inequality and there were big Black Lives Matter marches in lots of countries calling for changes to policing, education and culture.

Shanequa has been finding out if events in the US have changed things in the UK.

Find out more about this story here.

Watch more videos

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?
Video

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?
Video

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'
Video

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?
Video

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting
Video

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting

How do you restore the coral reef?
Video

How do you restore the coral reef?

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India
Video

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

Why are Pop Its so popular?
Video

Why are Pop Its so popular?

Jenny's Presenter Picks
Video

Jenny's Presenter Picks

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.
Video

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.

Scottish election: What matters to you?
Video

Scottish election: What matters to you?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

Top Stories

moon over stonehenge
image

Super flower blood moon: First pics

litter

Should litterers be banned from nature sites?

comments
gathering-in-Minneapolis.
image

How are people remembering George Floyd?

Newsround Home