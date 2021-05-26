It has been a year since George Floyd was killed in police custody in the US, an event which sparked protests around the world including in the UK.

He was an unarmed black man who died after being held down by a police officer.

George Floyd's death led to lots of debate about racism and inequality and there were big Black Lives Matter marches in lots of countries calling for changes to policing, education and culture.

Shanequa has been finding out if events in the US have changed things in the UK.

