Super flower blood moon: First pics

The photos have started to come in of the rare super flower blood moon.
This week a very bright Moon is set to be one of the biggest and brightest sights of the year. Last night parts of the world saw a special super moon - that's is when the Moon comes very close to the Earth. Here you can see it over Stonehenge.
Reuters
This time it's also known as a flower moon and also a blood moon. So not only is it larger than usual it's also an unusual pinky colour as you can see here above Bristol.
PA
The pinky colour comes from when the Earth blocks out the Sun's light - in some parts of the world there will also be a lunar eclipse.
Reuters
The Moon is a flower moon because of the time of year - it is appearing in spring, the time when flowers start to bloom. This amazing photo shows the flower moon over the Anitkabir, in Ankara, Turkey.
Reuters
In Argentina, ahead of the lunar eclipse, the super bright Moon was reflected in the windows of skyscrapers in Buenos Aries.
EPA
Staying in South America, this picture shows the super moon peaking between the towers of the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil.
EPA
On the west coast of the USA, it was a cloudy night but spotters in San Diego got a glimpse of the super moon through the clouds.
Reuters
It was a clear night in Skopje which rewarded stargazers in the Republic of North Macedonia.