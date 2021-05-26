George Floyd: How are people remembering him one year on?

Tuesday 25 May marked one year since an unarmed African American man called George Floyd died while he was in police custody. Floyd's death sparked lots of important conversations around racism, inequality and police reform not only in America, but all across the world. Former police officer Derek Chauvin has now been found guilty of George Floyd's murder. Lots of people are remembering George Floyd during this time, celebrating his life and highlighting the big issues his death shone a light on.