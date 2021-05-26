play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:20
image

George Floyd: How are people remembering him one year on?

Tuesday 25 May marked one year since an unarmed African American man called George Floyd died while he was in police custody. Floyd's death sparked lots of important conversations around racism, inequality and police reform not only in America, but all across the world. Former police officer Derek Chauvin has now been found guilty of George Floyd's murder. Lots of people are remembering George Floyd during this time, celebrating his life and highlighting the big issues his death shone a light on.
Crowds gathered in different locations across America to remember and honour George Floyd. Charles McMillan was a witness who testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. He spoke to people at a gathering in the city of Minneapolis in Minnesota, where George Floyd died.
gathering-in-Minneapolis.Getty Images
Members of the community in George Floyd's hometown, Minneapolis, attended a Celebration of Life festival which was hosted by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation. People came together to celebrate life through Black culture, art, history and to support local businesses.
people-at-celebration-of-life-event.Reuters
The event brought together people from lots of different backgrounds and of different ages, including this young boy.
child-dancing.Reuters
Members of George Floyd's family were invited to the White House to meet with president Joe Biden on the anniversary of Mr Floyd's death.
george-floyd's-family.Reuters
His young daughter Gianna also attended. The family met with the President for over an hour to call for big reforms to how policing works in the US and for more nationwide laws to protect black people from violence.
george-floyd's-family.Getty Images
A Black Lives Matter protester balances a football on his head while riding a bicycle and holding a flag during a rally to mark the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York.
A Black Lives Matter protester balances a football on his head while riding a bicycle and holding a flag during a rally to mark the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York.Getty Images
Lots of celebrities have been honouring George Floyd by speaking out on social media, or celebrating his life in person. British racing driver Lewis Hamilton wore a t-shirt with the message 'George Floyd - say his name' as he took a knee before the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco earlier this week.
lewis-hamilton-and-team-kneeling.Getty Images
American TV host Oprah Winfrey took to social media to mark the anniversary of George Floyd's death. She tweeted: "A year ago today we didn’t know his name, but now it’s forever etched in our consciousness: #GeorgeFloyd."
oprah-winfrey.Getty Images
NBA teams the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns stood for a moment of silence alongside fans to honour George Floyd and mark one year since he died in Minneapolis during their game at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona on Tuesday.
george-floyd-commemoration-during-nba-game.Getty Images
American rapper Common performed to crowds alongside music group Sounds of Blackness at a special concert held at George Floyd's Square.
common.EPA
Lots of people were very emotional and were moved during the events held to honour George Floyd.
people-hugging.Reuters
Those attending gatherings to mark one year since George Floyd's death also remembered other black people who lost their lives while in police custody including Daunte Wright, who died after being shot by a police officer earlier this year.
memorial.Getty Images
It wasn't just people in the US who took part in events to mark one year since the passing of George Floyd. Protesters in Oxford marched to the University's Oriel College, which announced last week it would not be removing a controversial statue of 19th-century imperialist and businessman Cecil Rhodes who some believe should be taken down.
people-attending-rally.Getty Images
There were also protests held in other parts of the country including Brixton in south London where lots of people took the knee.
protestors-taking-the-knee.Getty Images
People also gathered to mark the anniversary in Edinburgh.
protestors-taking-the-knee.Getty Images

More like this

George Floyd picture alongside protest images

George Floyd: A year on from his death what has changed?

stop racsim

What is racism - and what can be done about it?

george-floyd.

George Floyd: Derek Chauvin trial finds former officer guilty

Top Stories

Goerge Floyd memorial in Manchester
play
4:20

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?

moon over stonehenge
image

Super flower blood moon: First pics

litter

Should litterers be banned from nature sites?

comments
6
Newsround Home