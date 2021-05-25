Conservative party apologises after Islamophobia review

Getty Images

An independent review of the Conservative party has found "evidence of discrimination" and "anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem" within the political party.

However, the report says there was no evidence of "institutional racism" in the way complaints have been dealt with.

The Conservatives are in charge of the UK's Government at the moment with Boris Johnson as prime minister and the party's leader.

In 2019, Mr Johnson ordered a review into how the party handles discrimination after it was accused of failing to tackle Islamophobia amongst its members.

The investigation was carried out by Professor Swaran Singh and now a report of his findings has been published.

What did the review look at?

PA wire Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the leader of the Conservative party

It considered cases including comments made by Boris Johnson in a newspaper column in 2018.

He wrote that women wearing burkas looked like "letter boxes" or "bank robbers". The burka is a covering worn by some Muslim women which hides their face leaving just an area or mesh screen to see through.

Boris Johnson wasn't the prime minister of the UK at the time but was an MP and until a few weeks before had been the Foreign Secretary - an important role within the government.

The review looked at lots of other cases including allegations against Zac Goldsmith's London mayoral campaign in 2016. He ran against Labour's Sadiq Khan who became the city's first Muslim mayor.

The review said such cases "give an impression to some of a party and leadership insensitive to Muslim communities".

PA Zac Goldsmith was Conservative candidate for London Mayor in 2016

Speaking to the inquiry, Mr Johnson said: "I am obviously sorry for any offence taken. Would I use some of the offending language from my past writings today? Now that I am prime minister, I would not."

Concerning his 2016 London mayoral campaign, the report said Zac Goldsmith - now Lord Goldsmith "accepts poor judgement in the way his campaign was conducted but forcefully denies harbouring anti-Muslim sentiments or using such sentiments for political advantage".

What did the report find?

Professor Singh said: "For those unable or unwilling to read all of its 44,000 words, here's a summary: we found evidence of discrimination, and while the problem is not systemic the party must now act to root it out."

The report said there is "clear evidence" the Conservative party's complaints system is "in need of overhaul" and warned the review "should make for uncomfortable reading for the party".

It also found that between 2015 to 2020 there were complaints concerning 727 incidents of alleged discrimination, two-thirds of which related to allegations of anti-Muslim discrimination. However it found "no evidence" that complaints related to Islam are treated differently from those related to other forms of discrimination

Judging by the extent of complaints and findings of misconduct by the party itself that relate to anti-Muslim words and conduct, anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem within the party. The Singh report

What has the Conservative Party said and how have people reacted to the report?

The Co-Chair of the Conservative Party, Amanda Milling MP, responded to the report by saying: "The Conservative Party has accepted all the recommendations set out by the independent investigation into racism and discrimination."

She added that the party's plan for addressing recommendations set out by the review will be published in six weeks' time.

On behalf of the Conservative Party I would like to apologise to anyone who has been hurt by discriminatory behaviour of others or failed by our system. Amanda Milling MP , Co-Chair of the Conservative Party

Baroness Warsi has criticised how her party deals with Islamophobia in the past

The Conservatives' first female Muslim cabinet minister, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, said each section of the report "reveals a deep and embedded issue of a party at best unable and at worst unwilling to deal with the issue of racism".

Former Conservative Chancellor Sajid Javid said the report contained "distressing examples of anti-Muslim sentiment" but insisted that Mr Johnson was not Islamophobic and "respects anyone from any background, any community".

Labour's shadow equalities secretary Marsha de Cordova said the report was "a damning indictment of the discrimination rife in the Conservative Party, and it goes all the way up to the prime minister".