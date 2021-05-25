Snowdonia: Litterbugs being asked 'Why are you littering our mountains?'

Snowdonia Society Volunteers have been helping keep the slopes of Snowdon litter free

Have you ever dropped litter? If so, why did you do it?

Litterbugs who left their waste behind when they visited Snowdonia are being asked exactly that.

Snowdonia National Park Authority - which looks after the area - is asking "Why did you mess up our mountains?".

The aim is to try and find out why people drop rubbish so something can be done to stop them doing it again.

The pandemic has meant that more people have been staying local and visiting national parks and beauty spots across the UK.

That's also meant there has been an increase in rubbish in those places too.

Getty Images Snowdon is the highest peak in Wales at 3,560ft (1,085m)

Around 200 bags of litter were collected from the slopes of Mount Snowdon in just two months, according to a group of volunteers who helped with litter picks there.

Along with the usual rubbish, they said they'd also found firepits, camping gear and even human waste - yuck!

People who look after the park and surrounding areas are now trying to find a solution to the problem.

It's why they've been sharing an anonymous survey (that means people don't have to give their names!) on social media asking people to tell them why they've left litter behind.

The organiser of the survey, Angela Jones, said: "Hopefully, we'll have an impact...It's worth trying to help us understand what people are thinking."

Arwel Griffiths Rubbish was dumped outside places like the Snowdon summit cafe

The survey will also ask questions such as 'Who do you think should be cleaning litter from the site?' or 'Why did you leave your camping gear behind?'.

The Snowdonia Litter survey will close at the end of May 2021. Researchers from Bangor University will then analyse the answers to help the authority reduce litter in Snowdonia.

