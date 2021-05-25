Euro 2020: Provisional England squad named

Getty Images

Four uncapped players have been named in England's 33-man provisional Euro 2020 squad.

Brighton's Ben White, Everton's Ben Godfrey and goalkeepers, Sam Johnstone of West Brom and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale, have all been picked having never played for their country before.

Meanwhile Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been included, despite speculation that he wouldn't be selected after he wasn't called up for England's previous games in March.

Big names missing and big decisions

Getty Images Patrick Bamford has been left out despite a good season playing for Leeds United

Leeds' Patrick Bamford, who was the joint-fourth top scorer in the Premier League this season, misses out.

As does Leicester's James Maddison, Tottenham's Eric Dier and injured Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

Gareth Southgate still has some big decisions to make as he now has to reduce the squad from 33 players to 26.

The England manager will name his final squad on Tuesday 1 June.

England provisional squad for Euro 2020: Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordon Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheff Utd) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Ben White (Brighton) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Mason Greenwood (Man Utd), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Tell us what you think: What do you think of the squad? Have your say in the comments

Young stars

Getty Images 17-year-old Jude Bellingham (L) along with Borussia Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho (R) both made the provisional squad

There are two teenagers included - Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who is 19.

Other young players selected include 20-year-old Mason Greenwood of Manchester United, Phil Foden of Manchester City and 21-year-old Jadon Sancho who also plays for Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

We should know the final squad on Tuesday 1 June.

England start their campaign on 13 June and face Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D with all those games played at home at Wembley stadium.

Let us know what you think of the squad in the comments.