Euro 2020: Provisional England squad named

Four uncapped players have been named in England's 33-man provisional Euro 2020 squad.
Brighton's Ben White, Everton's Ben Godfrey and goalkeepers, Sam Johnstone of West Brom and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale, have all been picked having never played for their country before.
Meanwhile Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been included, despite speculation that he wouldn't be selected after he wasn't called up for England's previous games in March.
Leeds' Patrick Bamford, who was the joint-fourth top scorer in the Premier League this season, misses out.
As does Leicester's James Maddison, Tottenham's Eric Dier and injured Burnley keeper Nick Pope.
Gareth Southgate still has some big decisions to make as he now has to reduce the squad from 33 players to 26.
The England manager will name his final squad on Tuesday 1 June.
There are two teenagers included - Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who is 19.
Other young players selected include 20-year-old Mason Greenwood of Manchester United, Phil Foden of Manchester City and 21-year-old Jadon Sancho who also plays for Borussia Dortmund in Germany.
England start their campaign on 13 June and face Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D with all those games played at home at Wembley stadium.
Let us know what you think of the squad in the comments.
