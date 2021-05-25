play
Watch Newsround

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

Students at a school in Manchester are fighting back against air pollution.

Across the UK, around 6,500 schools are in areas where air pollution levels are high.

One of them, St Ambrose RC primary school in Manchester, sits next to one of Europe's busiest roads, where air pollution levels are around five times higher than the World Health Organisation (WHO) safe limits.

Some pupils at the school who have breathing difficulties, like asthma, have said that the air pollution levels can make them feel worse: "It makes me feel out of breath. It affects me with my asthma and it makes me cough more. I do have to take my asthma inhaler a lot" said one pupil.

Students at the school have been writing to their local MP and Mayor to help look for solutions on how to reduce the amount of air pollution near their school.

Watch more videos

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'
Video

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?
Video

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting
Video

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting

How do you restore the coral reef?
Video

How do you restore the coral reef?

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India
Video

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

Why are Pop Its so popular?
Video

Why are Pop Its so popular?

Jenny's Presenter Picks
Video

Jenny's Presenter Picks

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.
Video

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.

Scottish election: What matters to you?
Video

Scottish election: What matters to you?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'
Video

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin
Video

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin

'When I met Prince Philip'
Video

'When I met Prince Philip'

Top Stories

George Floyd picture alongside protest images

George Floyd: A year on, what has changed?

comments
flowers-around-the-moon

Watch out for a super flower blood moon!

comments
Simone Biles

Simone Biles makes history with INCREDIBLE vault

comments
Newsround Home