Students at a school in Manchester are fighting back against air pollution.

Across the UK, around 6,500 schools are in areas where air pollution levels are high.

One of them, St Ambrose RC primary school in Manchester, sits next to one of Europe's busiest roads, where air pollution levels are around five times higher than the World Health Organisation (WHO) safe limits.

Some pupils at the school who have breathing difficulties, like asthma, have said that the air pollution levels can make them feel worse: "It makes me feel out of breath. It affects me with my asthma and it makes me cough more. I do have to take my asthma inhaler a lot" said one pupil.

Students at the school have been writing to their local MP and Mayor to help look for solutions on how to reduce the amount of air pollution near their school.