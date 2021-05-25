Marvels Eternals: What do we know so far?

Disney

Marvel have released the first trailer for their new movie Eternals.

The film is set to be released in the UK in the autumn of 2021.

It's about a group of ten super-beings that join forces to protect the Earth.

So what do we know about the movie so far?

Disney/Marvel

Who's who? - Let's meet the Eternals team!

Unlike Spiderman, Captain America or Hulk, while Marvel comic fans might be familiar with the characters coming to our screens, some of us who just watch the films may not be.

The Eternals are are a group of immortal beings that have been on the Earth for around 35,000 years.

They are:

Ikaris - he can fly and levitate he's known on Earth as Ike Harris

Ajak - in the comics Ajak is a man but in the film Ajak is a woman and her abilities are flying and teleportation

Thena - she can fly, has super strength, and super speed

Gilgamesh - who goes by many names, he's introduced as the forgotten one as he was banished from his planet for spending too much time with humans

Makkari - another gender flip from the comics Makkari, who is also known as Mercury has super speed

Kingo - one of the most skilled swordsmen on Earth

Sersi - a witch who loves humans

Phastos - he too cab fly and has super speed, he also made Kingo's sword

Sprite - who looks young but is actually thousands of years old

Druig - can manipulate atoms

The team will be led by Ikaris in a battle against an unknown enemy in the trailer that Marvel comic fans are speculating could be a race known as the Deviants.

Who is in the film?

Disney/Marvel Some of the Eternals team

The cast is as star studded as ever including Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington and Salma Hayek.

The members of the Eternals will be played by the following -

Angelina Jolie - Thena

Richard Madden - Ikaris

Barry Keoghan - Druig

Gemma Chan - Sersi

Kumail Nanjiani - Kingo

Salma Hayek - Ajak

Lauren Ridloff -Makkari

Brian Tyree Henry - Phastos

Lia McHugh -Sprite

Don Lee - Gilgamesh

Is this the most diverse Marvel team yet?

Getty Images

As well as diverse mix of genders and ethnic backgrounds, Eternals will offer two major firsts for the MCU.

Brian Tyree Henry will play Phastos - the first openly gay superhero in the MCU.

And Lauren Ridloff, will be the MCU's first deaf superhero. Her character, Makkari, is male in the comics.

What's in the trailer?

Marvel This is how The Deviants are drawn in the comics

The trailer seems to show the Eternals arriving on Earth in a giant spaceship and shows ancient human civilizations being helped and taught by the Eternals over thousands of years.

But the plot of Eternals seems seems to be set directly after Avengers: Endgame.

An official description reads: "Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

In the trailer, Ikaris even suggests himself as the new leader of the Avengers!

When can I watch it?

The film is set to be released in cinemas in November 2021.