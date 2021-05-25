Former England Cricket player mum and her 12-year-old son pitch up for cricket together

Owmby Trojan

Former England cricket star, Arran Brindle is no stranger to the cricket pitch.

However, her son, 12-year-old Harry, isn't usually by her side!.

At a match this weekend for Owmby Trojans, the two shared a match-winning opening partnership of 143 with Arran making 94 not out off 101 balls and Harry unbeaten on 32 as they won by 10 wickets.

It's clear talent runs in the family!

Arran hadn't planned to open the game as she said she prefers to let the younger players "do all the work" however Harry had volunteered her for the role.

Arran said: "Unfortunately, nobody really fancied opening the batting so Harry volunteered me to join him."

Who is Arran Brindle?

Getty Images Arran Brindle hit a Test century for England against Australia at Hove in 2005

Arran Brindle is a former England cricketer. She is now 39 and has been playing cricket since she was young.

She started out playing against boys at an under-12 level.

Ten years ago she became the first woman to hit a century in a Lincolnshire Premier League men's game, scoring 128.

In 2014 she was part of the England Women's Ashes team and won their game in Australia.

Getty Images Arran in action for Southern Vipers during the Women's Super League Final in September 2017 in Hove

Now Arran spends her time investing in the next generation of cricket players, like her son Harry.

The team she coaches however, couldn't play any games last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Harry is very lucky. He goes over to a club in Lancashire and plays Saturday cricket over there and they have been great with him," she said.

"He took five wickets on Saturday for the first team, but then to come back closer to home and play with a group of friends that you've grown up with is equally important."