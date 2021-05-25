Sky Brown: 12-year-old skateboarder set for Tokyo Olympics selection

Getty Images

Twelve-year-old British skateboarder Sky Brown looks set to be picked for Team GB at this summer's Olympic Games after she finished in an impressive second place at a competition in the US.

If Sky does qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, she would become Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian.

It comes after she had a serious head injury, broken wrist and hand after falling while training less than a year ago.

Despite her recent injuries, she bounced back and produced one of her best competition runs of her career, securing a second place finish at Dew Tour, an extreme sports circuit in Iowa.

Skybrown/Instgram Sky posted on social media about how excited she was to be taking part in the competition

James Hope-Gill, chief executive at Skateboard GB, said "We are hugely proud of Sky's achievement.

"She has amazed us all and has continued to get better and better throughout the Olympic qualifying season.

"This is her first international competition in over 18 months and she has proved she is one of the best in the world."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Meet Sky the skateboarding Tokyo Olympic hopeful (2019)

Sky who began her career by learning tricks from YouTube is currently the youngest competitor internationally and is ranked third in the world.

She will find out on 1 July if she has been selected to represent her country.

If she is selected, Sky will beat the previous record for youngest summer Olympian for Team GB, which was held by swimmer Margery Hinton.

Getty Images

Hinton was 13 when she competed at the 1928 games in Amsterdam.

The youngest ever British Olympian was figure skater, Cecilia Colledge who was 11 when she took part in the 1932 Winter Olympics.