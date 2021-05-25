Radio 1's Big Weekend 2021: Who's performing and how can I watch or listen?

Radio 1's Big Weekend of Live Music 2021 will be the only place you'll want to spend your bank holiday weekend, with over 100 live performances for fans to enjoy.

It is taking place across four days (28-31 May 2021) for the first time in the event's 18-year history.

Around 50 of the performances will be brand new live gigs recorded specially for Big Weekend 2021.

So what can you look forward to and how can you catch all the amazing performances? Keep reading to find out!

Who's performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2021?

After taking a well-earned break following the worldwide success of his last album Divide, Ed returns for a stunning Radio 1 performance.

Ed's set is filmed at Snape Maltings, a landmark arts complex on the banks of the River Alde in Suffolk, near to where he grew up. You don't want to miss it!

Anne-Marie is responsible for some of biggest pop hits in recent years: 2002, Friends and Don't Play to name a few.

She will bring her incredible energy to the stage when she takes part in a special performance at the BBC Radio Theatre in London.

One of the world's most popular rappers, AJ Tracey just took a huge step forwards with his chart-topping second album Flu Game.

He performs at The Regal, a basketball court belonging to South London community hub The Black Prince Trust.

Coldplay perform at Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire, the centuries-old ruins that formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker's Dracula book.

There will also be special new performances from Jorja Smith, Celeste, Royal Blood, London Grammar and Wolf Alice.

What else can fans look forward to?

Catch classic Radio 1 performances from Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Lizzo this bank holiday weekend

The event will also feature brand new live performances from BBC Music Introducing artists. These are young and talented stars of the future chosen from all over the UK's nations and regions.

Alongside the new sets, listeners will be able to enjoy some of the most memorable Radio 1 performances to have taken place in recent years.

The line-up includes performances from Rihanna, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Dua Lipa and many more.

How can I watch Radio 1's Big Weekend 2021?

Look out for Mabel's special brand new performance, filmed exclusively at the BBC Radio Theatre for Radio 1

It couldn't be easier! You can enjoy the amazing performances from the comfort of your home between 28-31 May.

Performances will be broadcast on BBC Radio 1 with full sets then available on BBC Sounds.

Fans will also be able to watch a selection of tracks on Radio 1's BBC iPlayer and YouTube channels, with a special stream on BBC iPlayer featuring select performances and artist interviews from Saturday - Monday.

Don't worry if you miss your favourite stars performing because you can also watch a highlights show 'Radio 1's Big Weekend 2021: Best Bits', hosted by Greg James, on BBC iPlayer from Sunday.