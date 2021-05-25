Indian variant: Government says eight areas should avoid travel

Reuters

The government has advised that people should not travel in or out of areas where there are several cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus.

The Indian variant is a different version of coronavirus. All viruses change and mutate, so it's not unusual to have different versions, but this variant which was first found in India is concerning because it's thought to be spreading more quickly.

Health officials say it has spread fastest in Bolton, Blackburn, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside.

The government says nobody should leave or enter these areas 'unless it's essential' and people living there are also being asked not to meet indoors.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has seen the most cases so far, recording 451 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to Friday 20 May.

"Confusion and uncertainty"

Getty Images The Army has been brought in to help with coronavirus testing in Bolton

Some people are unhappy with the government guidelines, as they say it's unclear whether it's just advice or rules people have to follow by law.

The government also published the guidance online and there hasn't been an official announcement.

Yasmin Qureshi, MP for Bolton South East said she had not been informed and was "gobsmacked".

"They're making such an important announcement and they don't even have the decency to tell us or tell our constituents," she said.

Guidance for the eight affected areas: Meet outside rather than inside where possible

Keep two metres apart from people who you do not live with (unless you have formed a support bubble with them), this includes friends and family you don't live with

Avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential, for example for work (if you cannot work from home) or education

Meanwhile Layla Moran MP, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on coronavirus, said: "This is a major change to policy that will have a huge impact on people's lives.

"Simply updating the government website without an official announcement is a recipe for confusion and uncertainty.

"Local people and public health leaders in these areas need urgent clarity from the government. Matt Hancock (the Health Secretary) must come before Parliament and make a public statement to explain these new rules.

"It seems crucial lessons have still not been learnt about the importance of clear messaging during a pandemic."

On Friday, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced restrictions for people in Scotland travelling to Bolton, Blackburn along with Darwen and Bedford, as she urged people to reconsider plans to visit the areas.