Billboard Music Awards 2021: Wins for The Weeknd, BTS and Taylor Swift

BTS won four awards including the Top Duo/Group Award for the second time in three years. The K-pop band also took Top Social Artist for the fifth year in a row. Appeared virtually from Seoul. they said: "Thank you for the Top-Selling Song Award, which is amazing and huge it's really an honour to be the winner of such a significant title. We want to share some fresh energy with everyone through Dynamite. We think with this award, we achieved that goal," the band said.