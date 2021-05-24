Billboard Music Awards 2021: Wins for The Weeknd, BTS and Taylor Swift
Check out the big winners from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in L.A.
The Weeknd was the big winner at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Blinding Lights star won ten awards, which more than doubled his career total of Billboard awards. With his 19 awards, The Weeknd is now in fifth place on the all-time winners list, behind Drake who has 29, Taylor Swift with 25 and Justin Bieber with 21. Among the awards for the musician, was Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 artist for “Blinding Lights”.
In an acceptance speech The Weeknd thanked his parents. "I love you guys so much. I am the man I am today because of you, so thank you," he said. During the live show he also performed “Save Your Tears” with some choreography that involved stunt drivers and their cars.
Despite not winning Top Artist, Taylor Swift won two awards - Top Female Artist, where she beat Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion. Swift also won Top Billboard 200 artist. She'd now won both awards four times, a new record for the most wins in both of those categories.
Nick Jonas hosted the awards for the first time despite recently injury his ribs while filming a new stunt-show and was well enough to perform alongside his brothers. The awards, at the Microsoft Theatre included mostly outdoors performances in Los Angeles due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
BTS won four awards including the Top Duo/Group Award for the second time in three years. The K-pop band also took Top Social Artist for the fifth year in a row. Appeared virtually from Seoul. they said: "Thank you for the Top-Selling Song Award, which is amazing and huge it's really an honour to be the winner of such a significant title. We want to share some fresh energy with everyone through Dynamite. We think with this award, we achieved that goal," the band said.
Drake was joined by his son Adonis as he was given the award for Artist of the Decade. He gave a speech where he talked about how he had a lack of confidence in his music at first and that he always wondered how he can make music better.
On the tenth anniversary of her album "Born This Way", Lady Gaga won two awards - Top Dance/Electronic Artist and Top Dance/Electronic Album. It was also the first time she has won the two awards in nine years. She last won in those categories in 2011 and 2012.