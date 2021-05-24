Scientists near Japan set deep sea drill record to study earthquakes

JAMSTEC The ship, RV Kaimei had to lay out a length of cable for the drill that was twice the height of Mt Fuji

A team of scientists working off the coast of Japan have drilled deeper in the ocean than ever before.

It took researchers two hours and 40 minutes to lower giant equipment through 8km (five miles) of water down to the seabed.

There, the team cut out a 120-foot-long (37 metres) chunk of sediment from the bottom of the sea before slowly hauling the corer up again.

The drilling exercise, mounted from the Research Vessel Kaimei, is part of a project to understand the history of massive earthquakes in the area.

The ship also had to lay out a length of cable for the drill that was twice the height of the Japanese mountain, Mt Fuji - that's over 7,000 metres!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Hinako remembers the 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami

The chosen drill site is very close to the location, known as the epicentre of a huge earthquake that happened in 2011.

In March 2011, an earthquake, recorded as one of the most powerful on record created a large wave called a tsunami that devastated Japanese communities on the nation's north east coast. It also flooded the reactors at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, causing an explosion.

Scientists hope that the samples taken from the drill will show details of the disaster, ten years ago, but also much older quakes - those that happened before any written accounts.

We greatly acknowledge the tremendous efforts of the captain and his crew to safely carry out such challenging ultra-deep water-coring operations. Prof Michael Strasser , Co-expidition leader

ECORD/IODP/JAMSTEC It took two hours and 40 minutes for the corer to get into position

Prof Michael Strasser, co-expedition leader from the University of Innsbruck, blogged: "We greatly acknowledge the tremendous efforts of the captain and his crew to safely carry out such challenging ultra-deep water-coring operations, and look forward to now undertaking scientific analyses on these samples from the deepest of the deep."

Drilling under the sea is not unusual, but the previous record for deep sea drilling has stood for nearly 50 years.

The record previously belonged to the research vessel Glomar Challenger, which sent a drill 7km (4.3 miles) below the surface into the Mariana Trench, east of the Philippines, in 1978.

Now a nine-inch hatch doesn't look that impressive, but it actually covers the deepest hole in the world - deeper than even the deepest part of the ocean.

Getty Images This hatch covers the deepest hole in the world - the Kola Superdeep Borehole in Russia

As for the deepest hole drilled anywhere, land or sea, that belongs to the Kola Superdeep Borehole, created by Russian scientists in the country's far northern Kola Peninsula in 1989.

Drilling for the project began in 1970; nearly two decades later, the hole reached a maximum depth of 12.2km (7.6 miles) below the surface.

The Kola Borehole was closed down in the 1990s - After digging so deep the temperature of the rock became too hot for equipment.

The site has been abandoned since 2008, with the hole bolted shut so nothing can get in... or out...