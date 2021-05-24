Northern Ireland lockdown restrictions eased

Getty Images

Meeting up with people in your home and going to the cinema are back on as Northern Ireland moves to its next stage of the easing of lockdown rules,

From Monday 24 May, up to six people from two households can meet inside their homes - including for sleepovers.

Children under 12 aren't counted in that total under the rule of six.

Libraries, cinemas and amusement arcades can reopen, and eating inside at a restaurant or cafe is also allowed as long as coronavirus guidelines are followed.

Schools can resume some clubs and activities, with indoor sports and outdoor inter-schools sports allowed.

Non-essential visits to and from Northern Ireland to other parts of the UK, Ireland and the Isle of Man can happen and travellers won't be required to isolate if they visit family or friends in other parts of those areas.

Ministers in Northern Ireland have agreed to ease lockdown restrictions.

First minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill welcomed the changes but wanted to remind the people in Northern Ireland to remain cautious and careful.

From Monday 24 May the following will change:

Six people from two different households can meet indoors, children under 12 are not counted in the rule of six

Overnight stays are allowed

Stay at home message will be removed

Cafes and restaurants can allow up to six people to sit together, children under 12 are also not counted in this rule of six either

Hotels and bed and breakfasts can allow customers to stay again

After-school clubs can re-open indoors

Indoor sports can re-start

Libraries can re-open

Cinemas, swimming pools, museums and other indoor entertainment venues can allow visitors

Up to 500 spectators allowed at outdoor sport events or gatherings

Although some sporting events can allow spectators, they won't be allowed at Derry City's game against St Patrick's Athletic on 24 May.