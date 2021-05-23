Mount Nyiragongo: Evacuation in DR Congo after volcano erupts

Getty Images Residents have fled after the volcano erupted

Thousands of people have been fleeing the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a large volcano erupted.

Fountains of lava burst from Mount Nyiragongo into the night sky forming a thick red cloud over the town of Goma, which has a population of two million.

The government has launched an evacuation plan, but crowds were seen with mattresses and other belongings, travelling towards the border with Rwanda to the east, even before the government's announcement.

Rwandan authorities said about 3,000 people had officially crossed from Goma. The country's state media said they would be accommodated in schools and places of worship.

Other Goma residents fled to higher grounds to the west of the city.

Where is the Democratic Republic of Congo? The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) is a large country in central Africa. It shares a border with Rwanda to the east as well as many other African nations like Uganda, Zambia and South Sudan. Although they have very similar names it shouldn't be confused with the smaller nation, the Republic of the Congo, to the northwest.

The volcano, located 10km (six miles) from Goma, last erupted in 2002 killing 250 people and making 120,000 homeless.

A new fracture opened up on the volcano, enabling lava to flow south towards Goma and reach the airport, on the eastern edge of the city.

The eruption is thought to be similar to the one in 2002 and that everyone near the airport should "evacuate without delay".

Electricity was out across large areas, and one highway that connects Goma with the city of Beni had been engulfed by the lava.

There were also reports of earthquakes.

People have been advised to stay calm, but some complained about the lack of information from the authorities amid conflicting accounts circulating on social media.

Mount Nyiragongo is one of the world's more active volcanoes. In a report on 10 May, the Goma Volcano Observatory warned that seismic activity at Nyiragongo had increased.