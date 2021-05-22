Manchester arena attack: Ariana Grande sends messages of support on fourth anniversary

Getty Images

Ariana Grande has sent a message of support on the fourth anniversary of the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester.

"I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today," the singer wrote on her Instagram.

Ariana posted a picture of a love heart made from bees, which is a symbol of Manchester, and added: "Manchester, my heart is with you today and always."

One Love Manchester: Ariana Grande returned for a benefit concert in 2017, two weeks after the attack

Two weeks after the bombing in 2017, Ariana returned to Manchester to perform at the One Love Manchester concert.

Stars such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus joined the pop singer to honour the victims of the attacks and raise money.

Posting on her Instagram to mark the fourth anniversary, the 27-year-old wrote: "Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round... I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today."

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Commemorations will take place in Manchester to mark the fourth anniversary of the attack, which killed 22 people and injured several others.

Manchester Cathedral will hold services and bells will be rang at 22:31 to mark the moment of the attack.

Work has started on the Glade of Light garden memorial, which features a 'halo' made from stone that includes names of the people who died.

It will be a space for people to use for some quiet time with their own thoughts.

A public inquiry into the background of the attack is being held in Manchester.

