Eurovision Song Contest: Italy wins and UK gets 0 points

Reuters

Italy has won this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with France coming second and Switzerland third.

Italy's act, rock group Måneskin, had been one of the favourites with their song Zittie e Buoni.

They are first group to win the competition since 2006. Italy last won in 1990.

Last year's contest was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also had impact on this year's event, with Iceland unable to perform live after one of the band tested positive for Covid-19.

Instead a video recording of their performance was played, with their act Daði og Gagnamagnið coming fourth.

An audience of 3,500 people cheered them on during the show, which was an official Covid trial event.

Reuters

It was a disappointing night for the UK, with James Newman's song Embers getting zero points from both the jury and public vote.

Spain, Germany and the Netherlands got no points from the public but got a few from the juries which meant the UK was in last place.

It is the fifth time the UK has come last, and the second time it has received zero points, but James put on a brave face, smiling and cheering as the bad news was delivered.

Reuters

Commentator Graham Norton tweeted: "No matter, we're so proud of @JamesNewmanUK What a wonderful ambassador for the UK! #Eurovision."

Måneskin's Victoria de Angelis said after the show that their win was a boost for her country, which was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a message of hope after this hard year we've been through," she said.

Reuters

Her bandmate David said: "That prize shows that this is not (a) cheesy event. This is a musical event."

As the group collected their glass microphone trophy David shouted "Rock and roll never dies".

Rapper Flo Rida was featured in San Marino's entry Senhit, which came 22nd.

What did you think of this year's Eurovision? Were you happy with the winner? Did the UK deserve more points? Let us know in the comments!