Euros 2020: Scotland announce squad for tournament

Getty Images Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay have made the squad for the tournament

The Scottish FA have announced the final 26-man squad ahead of the European Championships in June.

Manager Steve Clarke has surprised people by picking quite a few young players.

Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull, who play for the under-21 team, have never been called up before so this is their chance to represent their country at a major tournament.

Steve said: "Well done to the lads that have made the squad and a big thank you to the ones that haven't but have been part of the journey to get here. When you've got talent coming through and players injured and three extra places, it's a chance to bring the young boys in."

Getty Images Billy Gilmour play for Chelsea in midfield

One of the young players called up, Billy Gilmour, currently plays for Chelsea and is 19 years old. He said: "I'm just so excited and so proud. Mum and dad are really proud. Everyone is buzzing - my phone was going mad with text messages. It was a good day."

Joining the young ones chosen are established players including captain Andy Robertson, along with Ryan Fraser, Stuart Armstrong and John McGinn.

The squad was announced with an entertaining video on social media using children, an esport player and Scottish stars to reveal who had been selected.

It will be the first time Scotland have played at a major men's tournament since 1998.

Scotland are in Group D and will face Czech Republic on 14 June, followed by England on 18 June, and Croatia on 22 June. Their first and third games will be played at Scotland's Hampden Park in Glasgow in front of 12,000 fans.

Scotland begin their training camp on 27 May in Spain.

Changes can be made to the squad up until the night before the opening gaming, in case of injury or coronavirus issues.

PA Media Scotland will play at Hampden Park in Glasgow for their first match

The Euros, originally scheduled to take place last summer, will now run from 11 June to 11 July this year - but they will still be called Euros 2020!

There are 24 teams involved and 51 matches in 11 host cities across Europe, including Scotland's Hampden Park in Glasgow and England's Wembley Stadium in London - which will host all of England's group games, as well as the semi-finals and final.

