There has been an end to violence in the Middle East, between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, after a ceasefire was agreed. That's when both sides promise to stop fighting each other.

The clashes were part of a conflict that's been happening on and off for decades that has meant devastating disruption to normal life for people living in both communities.

We spoke to Edan who is 11 years old. He lives with his parents in a small village in southern Israel.

BBC reporter Yolande Knell went to meet him to find out how's he been coping.