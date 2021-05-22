There has been an end to violence in the Middle East, between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, after a ceasefire was agreed. That's when both sides promise to stop fighting each other.

The clashes were part of a conflict that's been happening on and off for decades that has meant devastating disruption to normal life for people living in both communities.

We spoke to Nadeen who is 10 years old. She is Palestinian and lives in the Gaza Strip with her parents and five siblings

She tells us what life has been like living through a war.