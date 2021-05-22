McDonald's: Animal rights group protesting to stop food reaching restaurants

PA Media About 50 activists are stopping deliveries leaving four McDonald's depots across the UK

An animal rights campaign group, called Animal Rebellion, have been protesting at four McDonald's distribution centres to try and stop deliveries to restaurants around the country.

Around 50 protesters said they were using using trucks and bamboo structures to stop lorries from leaving the centres in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester.

The group tweeted that it intends to remain at the sites for at least 24 hours and aims to cause "significant disruption" to McDonald's as the restaurants restock over the weekend.

The group has said it is targeting McDonald's "for its role in the climate emergency" and wants McDonald's to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.

McDonald's has around 1,300 fast food outlets in the UK, most of which get their food products from one of these distribution centres.

McDonald's has yet to comment on the group's claims or actions.

Who are Animal Rebellion? Animal Rebellion describes itself as "a mass movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience to bring about a transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system".

Animal Rebellion spokesman James Ozden, at a protest in Coventry, accused the meat and dairy industry of "destroying our planet".

Mr Ozden told the BBC the meat and dairy industry was "causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting vast quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year".

He said: "The only sustainable and realistic way to feed 10 billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range and 'sustainable' animal-based options simply aren't good enough."

PA Media Protesters have tied themselves to bamboo structures which are blocking the depot's entrance and exit

In November last year, the fast food giant announced plans to introduce a line of plant-based meat alternatives called "McPlant" in 2021.

In a tweet Animal Rebellion called for McDonald's to personally engage with the activists at the protest sites, saying: "We're waiting for them to come talk to us, or we'll stop their distribution to all 1,300 restaurants ALL DAY."