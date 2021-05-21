Little Mix: Ex Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has signed a record deal

Ex Little Mixer Jesy has signed a solo record deal after leaving the group in December.

Jesy said: "This is such a pinch-me moment" and she plans on releasing her first solo album later this year.

Jesy added: "I cannot wait for you guys to hear what I've been working on and to start this new chapter."

The singer decided to leave the group five months ago for mental health reasons. Jesy said that "the constant pressure of being in a girl group" and "living up to expectations" was "very hard".

Polydor Records

When Jesy left the band she explained that online abuse had been very difficult. She found that being constantly compared to her bandmates affected her self-confidence.

Bandmates Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade supported her decision to leave saying: "We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being."

When Little Mix won best British group at the Brit Awards earlier this month, they dedicated their trophy to Jesy, as well as their fans.

Jesy has hinted at this new solo career before, posting pictures of her in a recording studio on her Instagram account.

Polydor Records have signed her as a solo artist and their co-president Ben Mortimer said: "She's developed the sound for her next music beautifully. It's true to her, and she has an authentic vision about what this next stage of her already incredible career should be."

Jesy's album will be released later this year.