Chester Zoo: Rare red-bellied lemur born

Chester Zoo

A rare red-bellied lemur, the first of its kind, has been born at a zoo.

Chester Zoo welcomed the new baby, who was born about six weeks ago, but it was so small and hidden in their mum's thick fur that zookeepers have only just started to see it.

The new baby doesn't have a name yet and weighed only 70g at birth - which is about the same weight as banana.

Red-bellied lemurs are vulnerable to extinction and the birth of this furry baby is a boost to the European breeding programme for the species.

Chester Zoo

The red-bellied lemurs are native to Madagascar, off the southeast coast of Africa and it is the only place where lemurs are found in the wild.

The species is vulnerable to extinction - which means they are a facing a high risk of them no longer living.

Experts say destruction of their forest homes, caused by people for farming and timber, as well as hunting for their meat has lead to huge declines for all of the island's 100 different species of lemur.

Red-bellied lemur facts Red-bellied lemurs like to eat fruit, leaves and invertebrates - which are animals that don't have a backbone

Males have a red belly but females have white stomachs

Babies are born the same colour as their mother, so they can camouflage against their fur

Chester Zoo

The baby was born after a 127 day pregnancy to parents Aina, 4, and Frej, 8.

Claire Parry, Assistant Team Manager of Primates at Chester Zoo, said: "The birth of any lemur is real cause for celebration as these primates are vulnerable to extinction in the wild and every new arrival is a vital addition to the endangered species breeding programme. This one, however, is extra special as it's also the first baby red-bellied lemur ever to be born at Chester Zoo."

Aina is a first-time mum who's really taking motherhood in her stride - she's very confident with her new addition. The baby is always seen clinging on tightly to her, which is exactly what we want to see, and this lovely little lemur looks incredibly content hidden in among mum's warm fur. Claire Parry , Assistant Team Manager of Primates at Chester Zoo

Mike Jordan, Director of Animal and Plants at the zoo, also said:" With lemurs considered as being the most endangered group of mammals in the world by the IUCN, every birth is significant. Lemurs are endemic to Madagascar where they are severely under threat with over 94% of all lemur populations at risk of disappearing forever."