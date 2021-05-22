BTS: New song Butter drops and breaks YouTube records

HYBE LABELS/Youtube The band spell out the word ARMY in the video - the name for their fans - and thank them for their support

BTS have just dropped their new song Butter, and it is already set to break records on YouTube.

The band are known for being record-breakers when it comes to releasing new music, and currently hold the record for most views in 24 hours with their previous single Dynamite.

Now, their new single Butter looks set to surpass that!

The song has reportedly already beaten Dynamite's previous record by earning 10 million views in less than 15 minutes of its release, and after just 6 hours it has been watched more than 50 million times!

However, YouTube will likely reveal the official viewing stats tomorrow, once 24 hours has passed.

Billboard Music Awards 2021/getty BTS will be performing at the Billboard Music Awards

BTS described their new song as: "a summer song that is somewhat soft and charismatic."

Butter is also the second song, after Dynamite, to be performed entirely in English by the group, whose first language is Korean.

Did you know? Butter has been viewed more than 19 million times in its first hour - that's about the same as the entire country of Chile watching it!

In a special press conference BTS announced that they would be performing their new single Butter for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Awards on 24 May.

"Our first Butter performance will be at the Billboard Music Awards,' Suga confirmed. 'For every song, the first performance is always… we're anxious and excited, but also anxious and nervous."

BTS are nominated for four awards including Top Selling Song and Top Selling Sales Artist.