Prince William has blamed BBC failings over its interview with his mother Princess Diana for letting the Royal Family down, letting the public down and making his parents' relationship worse.

The interview, which was 25 years ago, was the first time a serving royal had spoken so openly about life in the Royal Family and Princess Diana was one of the most famous people in the world at the time.

Viewers saw her speak about her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, and her mental health. However, a recent inquiry found the interview was organised using deceitful methods and the BBC fell below its standards.

The Duke of Cambridge said he was "most saddened" Diana never learned she had been deceived. He said his mother was failed "not just by a rogue reporter" but also by BBC bosses.

The BBC has written to apologise to Princes William and Harry, as well as the Prince of Wales and Diana's brother Earl Spencer.