play
Watch Newsround

Why has the BBC apologised to Prince William and Prince Harry?

Prince William has blamed BBC failings over its interview with his mother Princess Diana for letting the Royal Family down, letting the public down and making his parents' relationship worse.

The interview, which was 25 years ago, was the first time a serving royal had spoken so openly about life in the Royal Family and Princess Diana was one of the most famous people in the world at the time.

Viewers saw her speak about her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, and her mental health. However, a recent inquiry found the interview was organised using deceitful methods and the BBC fell below its standards.

The Duke of Cambridge said he was "most saddened" Diana never learned she had been deceived. He said his mother was failed "not just by a rogue reporter" but also by BBC bosses.

The BBC has written to apologise to Princes William and Harry, as well as the Prince of Wales and Diana's brother Earl Spencer.

Watch more videos

Why has the BBC apologised to Prince William and Prince Harry?
Video

Why has the BBC apologised to Prince William and Prince Harry?

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?
Video

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting
Video

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting

How do you restore the coral reef?
Video

How do you restore the coral reef?

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India
Video

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

Why are Pop Its so popular?
Video

Why are Pop Its so popular?

Jenny's Presenter Picks
Video

Jenny's Presenter Picks

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.
Video

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.

Scottish election: What matters to you?
Video

Scottish election: What matters to you?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'
Video

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin
Video

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin

'When I met Prince Philip'
Video

'When I met Prince Philip'

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'
Video

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen
Video

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!
Video

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!

Top tips for stargazing from your garden
Video

Top tips for stargazing from your garden

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!
Video

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!

Tracy Beaker will be back!
Video

Tracy Beaker will be back!

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi
Video

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi

Top Stories

Three children standing with their arms around each other.

How do kids in the UK feel about lockdown easing?

comments
Girl in Gaza

Israel and Palestinians agree to halt fighting

comments
A hand drawn sign of a rainbow, red heart and the words thank you

Children asked to create national thank you card

comments
Newsround Home