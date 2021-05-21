Stargazing: Super flower blood moon

Getty Images Will you be looking out for it?

The Moon next week is set to be one of the biggest and brightest sights of the year.

Peaking on 26 May, it's been named a super flower blood moon and is the second supermoon of 2021.

The supermoon will happen at the same time as a total lunar eclipse in some parts of the world.

Nasa say the moon will be 157 kilometres closer to the Earth than April's supermoon.

Why is it called a super flower blood moon?

The term Super Flower Blood moon is all about the time in which the moon appears

Firstly it's known as super because the moon will appear bigger and brighter than usual because it will be closer to the Earth in orbit - this is also called the perigee.

The flower part is simply because the moon is appearing in spring, the time when flowers start to bloom.

Finally it's a blood moon because during the total lunar eclipse - when the Earth blocks out the Sun's light - the moon will have a reddish glow to it.

How can I watch it?

Skygazers in England headed to Glastonbury to catch a glimpse of April's pink supermoon

Well, there's good news, the Met office have promised better skies in the next few days meaning you'll hopefully get a clear look at the supermoon!

Their website says: "There is a chance of more settled conditions to gradually become established. Rain and showers are likely to clear away to the east, leaving drier and less windy conditions behind."

The Moon will be at its biggest and brightest at around 7:40am - so keep a good watch on the sky!

What about the total lunar eclipse?

This photo was taken in 2019 when the last total lunar eclipse happened.

Unfortunately, this super rare occurrence won't be visible from the UK this time.

However, the total lunar eclipse will only be visible in Australia, some western parts of America, western South America and Southeast Asia.

Nasa have said that is the only total eclipse expected in 2021 and the first one in over two and a half years.

There will be live streams of it online though and you can bet Newsround will have plenty of pics - so you should be able to catch it another way.