Coronavirus: How kids in the UK feel about lockdown easing

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How kids in UK feel about lockdown easing

Have you been able to hug someone this week?

There have been a lot of changes to coronavirus restrictions in England, Scotland and Wales, while for those living in Northern Ireland there's something to look forward to on Monday with easing of lockdown rules on their way.

Restrictions in Northern Ireland are set to be relaxed on 24 May, including households being allowed to mix indoors and the reopening of indoor visitor attractions.

Depending on where you live you might have already been able to hug people this week, been to a cinema or museum or even planned a holiday abroad.

Getty Images After school clubs and activities will be back on in Northern Ireland from Monday

We've been asking kids from across the UK how they feel about the changes and we want to hear from you too.

So what have you most been enjoying as lockdown starts to relax? And what are you looking forward to doing next?

Let us know in the comments, we can't wait to hear what you've been getting up to!