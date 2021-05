Would you use soap - that's made out of snail foam?

Producers in France have started using the creatures' foamy slime bubbles to make beauty products.

To get the slime the manufacturers just give the creatures a light tickle - and the process doesn't harm them at all.

It's believed that the slime contains special anti-aging and healing ingredients - which benefits human skin.

A warning though, don't try this at home, leave it to the experts!