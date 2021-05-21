Israel and militants in Gaza agree to stop fighting

Getty Images

There will be no more attacks between Israel and Gaza after the Israel government and Palestinian militants agreed to bring a halt to the fighting - an agreement called a ceasefire.

This began on early Friday morning, bringing to an end 11 days of conflict.

Both sides have claimed victory in the conflict.

They had been facing increased international pressure to end the fighting, with Egypt, Qatar and the UN helping to begin the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza.

US President Joe Biden said the ceasefire brought "genuine opportunity" for progress.

Fireworks could be seen above the Al-Aqsa Mosque where scenes occurred that sparked the fighting

What have people said?

Soon after the ceasefire started at 2:00 am local time (11:00pm UK time) large numbers of Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza in cars and on foot to celebrate.

The Israeli government's Political Security Cabinet said it had "unanimously accepted the recommendation" for a ceasefire.

"The political leaders emphasised that the reality on the ground will determine the future of the campaign," the statement said.

Getty Images

A Hamas official told the Associated Press news agency that the ceasefire announced by Israel amounts to a "victory" for the Palestinian people and a defeat for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But some people are worried the ceasefire won't last and the fighting will start up again.

This has happened many times in the past with the fighting part of a wider conflict between Israelis and Arabs who have been fighting over Gaza on and off for decades.

Why did the conflict begin 10 days ago?

Fighting began in Gaza on 10 May after weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tension in occupied East Jerusalem.

After violence at a holy site that is very important to both Muslims and Jews, Palestinian militants began firing rockets after warning Israel to withdraw from the site. In response, Israel sent air strikes into Gaza.

Many families in Gaza have been living in schools after their homes were destroyed

During the ongoing attacks there have been deaths on both sides along with hundreds of millions of dollars of physical damage with many roads, homes, schools and hospitals destroyed, mostly in Gaza.