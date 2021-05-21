The Comedy Wildlife Awards: check out this funny-looking bunch
The Comedy Wildlife Awards have released some of their funniest entries so far, from laughing lions to grumpy starlings. You'll certainly not want to miss taking a look at these giggly snaps!
Did someone say the weekend's over? This grumpy looking guy is a Pied starling and the photographer, Andrew Mayes called it Monday Morning, looks like this Pied starling wasn't ready for their close up! Andrew said: "I took this shot while photographing a group of Pied starlings perched in a tree at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in South Africa. It perfectly sums up my mood on most Monday mornings."
Andrew Mayes
The floor is lava! Or so you'd think seeing this deer jump so high. Lucy Beveridge who took the photo called it 'Yay it's Friday!' and she said it's a way for the male springbok deer to show off his strength when looking for a mate she added: "It has also been said that this small, dainty and largely unappreciated antelope also pronks out of excitement, jumping for joy!"
Lucy Beveridge
Something has clearly tickled this lion! Who knows what they are having a good laugh about, photographer, Giovanni Querzani has a theory that the young lion was having a good laugh about the snapper's skills!
Giovanni Querzani
This bald eagle got more than it bargained for when the prairie dog it had lined up for dinner gave it the shock of its life! Photographer Arthur Trevino said: "When this Bald Eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow. A real David vs Goliath story".
Arthur Trevino
Fancy a kiss? This box fish is ready for you. The person behind the camera on this one, Philipp Stahr, called it 'Sweet Lips for Kissing' and said that it was really hard to get the shot: " When the right moment had come, I turned the camera to the front to just point and shoot, hoping to have the fish in focus. I never expected to have its beautiful lips that close!" This picture was taken under water with Philipp just above the box fish.
Philipp Stahr
Seeing a fisher bird with a fish isn't something out of the ordinary but the faces of these two make for a good picture! This one's been named 'Houston - we've got a problem!' and it shows both the fisher bird and it's fish looking rather shocked about what's about to happen! It was taken in Brazil by Txema Garcia Laseca
Txema Garcia Laseca
Who doesn't love a happy looking penguin? This happy chap was caught on camera by Tom Svensson in the Falklands and Tom said: "These penguins were surfing on the waves on to land and looked so happy each time." He named the photo 'Happy' and you can see why!