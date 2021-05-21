The Comedy Wildlife Awards: check out this funny-looking bunch

Fancy a kiss? This box fish is ready for you. The person behind the camera on this one, Philipp Stahr, called it 'Sweet Lips for Kissing' and said that it was really hard to get the shot: " When the right moment had come, I turned the camera to the front to just point and shoot, hoping to have the fish in focus. I never expected to have its beautiful lips that close!" This picture was taken under water with Philipp just above the box fish.