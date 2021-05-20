Roblox: Zara Larsson performing new album - and other virtual concerts

Roblox/Sony Music

Singer Zara Larsson is hosting a virtual party in Roblox to celebrate the release of her new album.

Fans attending Zara's 'Dance Party' event can watch her perform a selection of songs from her new album Poster Girl: Summer Edition, as well as past tracks such as Lush Life, at a virtual pink Swedish lake house.

Attendees will also be able to listen to an exclusive interview with Zara, play mini-games, join virtual fashion shows and check out Zara Larsson-inspired merchandise, including emotes (which can be purchased with Robux - the game's currency) and free items.

The first performance will take place in Roblox on Friday 21 May at midnight UK time, but will be shown again three more times over the weekend at 9pm and 5am UK time on Saturday and 5pm UK time on Sunday.

Zara isn't the only singer to host a virtual concert experience, check out some of these other big events...

Travis Scott

EPic Games

Rapper Travis Scott gave an 'Astronomical' performance at his virtual concert in Fortnite in April 2020.

Around 27 million fans tuned in to watch the gig over five shows.

The entire island was turned into a giant stage, and fans were transported under the sea and into space as part of the performance.

This was Fortnite's second big musical event, following on from Marshmello's virtual DJ set in 2019.

Ava Max

Roblox

Pop star Ava Max held a "virtual fan meetup" in Roblox in September last year to celebrate the launch of her new album Heaven and Hell.

Almost 1.2 million unique players attended the event to listen to her perform some of her songs, and boogie on a virtual "sky-high dance floor".

Although some players did experience bugs whilst playing some of the event quests.

Lil Nas X

Roblox

In November 2020 it was Lil Nas X's turn to perform in Roblox.

He performed to an audience of millions of fans in four shows across two days. In total around 33 million people viewed his concert across all of his performances.

Lil Nas X had his face and body scanned, and wore a motion capture suit so that his virtual avatar could copy his real life actions.

He sang some of his hit songs, including Old Town Road and Holiday.

The Weeknd

Youtube/TikTok

And it's not just gaming sites which are being used for online gigs! The Weeknd took to the virtual stage on TikTok in August 2020 to give a special live performance.

The singer appeared as a digital avatar and performed tracks from his album After Hours, whilst interactive messages from fans played on screens.

The show attracted more than two million unique viewers in total, and raised more than $350,000 for a non-profit organisation through donations and merch sales.