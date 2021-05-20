play
Watch Newsround

What life's like for children on both sides of the Israel-Palestinian conflict?

The international community is calling for a stop to the violence between between Israel and Palestinian militants following more than a week of battles between the two communities.

The clashes are part of a conflict that's been happening on and off for decades that has meant devastating disruption to normal life for people living in both communities.

There is growing hope that a ceasefire to end the violence will be announced within days but the fighting has already cost more than 200 lives in Gaza and 12 in Israel.

BBC correspondent Yolande Knell is there and has sent Newsround a special report to explain what life's like for children on both sides of the conflict.

