Israel and the Palestinians: Ask YOUR questions to BBC Middle East Editor Jeremy Bowen

Reuters Smoke from air strikes over Gaza City

The international community is calling for a stop to the violence between between Israel and Palestinian militants following more than a week of battles between the two communities.

It's a really complicated and confusing situation that raises lots of questions for everyone, so we've asked a BBC expert to try to give you answers to what you want to know.

The dispute mainly began over who the land should belong to and how it should be divided up after the creation of the modern state of Israel in 1948.

Today, tensions are often high between Israel and Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank.

The clashes are part of a conflict that's been happening on and off for decades that has meant devastating disruption to normal life for people living in both communities.

So send your questions in for BBC Middle East Editor Jeremy Bowen and he'll try to answer as many as he can.

You can leave them in the comments or send us a question by video using the links below.

